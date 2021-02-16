A Kano Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday, ordered the remand of an 18-year-old housewife, Suwaiba Shuaibu, in a correctional centre for allegedly stabbing her husband’s 17-year-old fiancée to death.

Shuaibu, who resides at Gimawa village in Doguwa Local Government area of Kano, is standing trial on a count of culpable homicide.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the state police command had, on Jan. 19, arrested the defendant for allegedly stabbing her husband’s fiancée.

The prosecutor, Asma’u Ado, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 1, at Gimawa village, Kano.

She said that on the same date, at about 10:00 pm., the defendant called the deceased, Aisha Kabir, of the same address through her phone.

“In the process, the defendant deceived and lured the victim into an uncompleted building, situated at Gimawa village, attacked and stabbed her with a sharp knife on her neck and chest.

“On Jan. 2, the victim was found at the uncompleted building by her father, one Kabiru Jafaru, and was rushed to

Tudun Wada General Hospital where she was confirmed dead by a medical doctor,” the prosecutor said.

The defendant, however, denied committing the offence.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Section 221 of the Penal Code.

The Chief Magistrate, Mustapha Sa’ad-Datti, ordered that the defendant be remanded in a correctional centre, pending legal advice from the office of state Director of Public Prosecutions.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till March 17, for further mention.