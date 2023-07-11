Court remands 17-year-old girl for sexually assaulting six-year-old girl

828 828

A Shari’a Court sitting in Kano on Monday ordered that a 17-year-old girl who pleaded guilty to sexual assault on a six-year-old girl be remanded in a correction centre.

The minor, who lives at Rangaza Quarters Kano, is charged with indecent assault of the six-year-old girl.

The Presiding Judge, Malam Nura Yusuf-Ahmad, ordered the remand pending medical report on the victim.

He adjourned the matter until August 2 for sentencing, following a guilty plea entered by the 17-year-old girl.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Aliyu Abideen, told the court that the defendant committed the offence about one week ago at Rangaza Quarters, Kano.

Abideen alleged that the defendant lured the six-year-old girl, who are tenants in the defendant’s house, to her grandmother’s room and sexually assaulted her.

The victim, he said, was taken to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano for medical examination.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened the provisions of Section 166 of Kano State Shari’a Law.