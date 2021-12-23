Court remands 17-year-old for sodomising nine-year-old boy

A Kano Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered that a 17-year-old, who allegedly sodomised a nine-year-old boy, be remanded in a Correctional Centre.

The minor, who lives at Kofar Mata Quarters Kano, is charged with unnatural offence by the Nigeria Police Force.

The Chief Magistrate, Auwal Yusuf-Suleiman, ordered the police to return the case file to the Kano State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

Yusuf-Suleiman adjourned that matter until January 11, 2022 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Kabiru Nafi’u, informed the court that the minor committed the offence on November 1 at Rimin Kebe Quarters, Kano.

He said that at about 5pm, the minor lured the nine-year-old boy into an uncompleted building in Rimin Kebe Quarters and sodomised him.

Nafi’u said that the offence contravened Section 284 of the Penal Code.