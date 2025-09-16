Court perpetually restrains Hadiza Baffa from claiming ex-Minister fathered her child, dismisses DNA test 

A Federal Capital Territory Upper Area Court sitting in Kado, Abuja has perpetually restrained one Hadiza Musa Baffa from claiming a former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Dr. Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, is the biological father of her child.

The court also dismissed the result of a DNA test presented by Baffa, ruling that such a document cannot be used under Islamic law to determine the paternity of a child born outside wedlock.

This is just as the former Minister moved to clear his name of rape, ritual and fraud allegations made against him by Baffa, dismissing them as “falsehoods, contradictions, and unfounded blackmail attempts.”

According to the enrolled court order dated September 4, 2025 and obtained by our correspondent, the Presiding Judge, Hon Adamu Isah, in his ruling, determined the matter in favour of the former Minister Turaki, who is the plaintiff.

The court then ordered as follows: 1. “A perpetual injunction restraining the defendant ( Baffa), whether by herself, her agents, privies, servants or by any other person acting through her or for her from using or relying on any purported DNA in ascribing or attributing the paternity of her child to the plaintiff (Turaki).

2. “A perpetual injunction restraining the defendant (Baffa), whether by herself, her agents, privies, servants or by any other person acting through her or for her publishing in the social media or traditional media, any content, statement, image or material suggesting or ascribing the defendant’s child born outside wedlock to the plaintiff.”

Also Read:

Meanwhile, Turaki has debunked the rape, ritual and fraud allegations made against him by Hadiza Musa Baffa.

The former minister dismissed the allegations as “falsehoods, contradictions, and unfounded blackmail attempts.”

Turaki’s lawyer, Abdulaziz Ibrahim, SAN, at a press conference in his chamber in Abuja, said all facts presented in defence of his client were backed by verifiable court judgments, certified police records, and petitions lodged with relevant authorities.

Ibrahim, who addressed newsmen on behalf of his client, Turaki said contrary to Baffa’s recent social media campaign tagged “Justice for Hadiza Baffa,” official records revealed she had on several occasions withdrawn her own petitions, issued apologies, and contradicted earlier statements.

Citing certified police documents where Baffa named different drivers in separate accounts, Turaki’s lawyer noted that Hadiza Baffa’s new claims of confiding in friends never appeared in her original reports.

The ex-Minister’s lawyer further noted that a civil suit instituted by his client, Turaki to determine the paternity of Baffa’s daughter was decided in his favour, with the court ruling that the child does not belong to him, adding that the judgment has not been appealed.

He explained that while the former minister once acted as Baffa’s guardian at the request of her mother, her repeated misconduct and fraudulent activities — including forgery, impersonation, and multiple scam operations, forced him to sever ties with her.

Turaki’s lawyer cited some of Hadiza Baffa’s documented infractions to include: forging ECOWAS and J.K. Gadzama law firm ID cards to defraud unsuspecting victims; operating fake forex and Instagram rental scams, one of which was reported by Sahara Reporters; forging a Baze University certificate after her withdrawal from the institution; and fraudulently obtaining an international passport bearing Turaki’s name while posing as his daughter.

Ibrahim said police investigations also disproved Baffa’s claims of rape, abortions, and rituals. Hospital records, instead, showed she had only been treated for drug misuse and miscarriages, with no evidence linking Turaki to her medical history.

“Her stories simply could not be substantiated,” Turaki’s lawyer said.

Turaki’s lawyer further disclosed that Baffa and her father admitted in writing that one Saidu Mohammed Mainasara orchestrated the blackmail campaign against Turaki. But in spite of this, she allegedly attempted to extort the former minister with demands for ₦850 million, ₦47 million to clear rent arrears, and a luxury house in Maitama or Asokoro.

Ibrahim said, “All these facts are documented. The truth is public, the courts have spoken, and the police records are clear.

“Her ongoing online smear campaign is nothing more than a desperate attempt to extort money from our client.”

Turaki, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and former presidential aspirant, appealed to the public and the media to disregard Hadiza Musa Baffa’s baseless allegations and blackmail.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']