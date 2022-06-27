Court orders woman to return to the matrimonial home

A Shari’a Court in Kaduna State on Monday ordered a woman, Hauwa Saidu, to return to her matrimonial home after she reconciled with her husband, Ibrahim Ahmad.

The judge, Malam Rilwanu Kyaudai, also ordered Ahmad to take care of his wife.

The judge also advised Ahmad to remain in Nigeria and continue his business.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that on April 19, Saidu dragged her husband to court over fears that he will abandon her.

She told the court that her husband was planning to travel to Saudi Arabia and may spend some years there.

“I don’t want to sin against God. I came to court to find solution to this. He might not come back.

”I will not have any problem with him if he takes me along to Saudi Arabia,” she said.

The defendant who was represented by his counsel Kabir Alhassan had prayed court to give him an opportunity to settle the matter since Saidu was not seeking for divorce.

The defendant who did not deny his intention to leave the country said he would no longer travel after discussing with his parents on the issue.