Court orders woman to move out of ex-husband’s house within 72 hours

The Shari’a Court ll sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna on Wednesday ordered a woman, Rahma Usman to move out of a house belonging to her former husband, Abdulbasit Sulaiman in 72 hours.

The judge, Malam Murtala Nasir, gave the order in a ruling after confirming the divorce between the couple.

The judge also ordered Sulaiman to pay N10,000 monthly feeding allowance to Usman until she completes her Iddah(waiting period).

Suleiman filed a suit against his former wife in November 2021, praying the court to compel his former wife to leave his house, saying that she had completed her waiting period (Iddah).

He explained that he made one pronouncement of divorce to Usman on Dec. 23. 2020.

The defendant’s counsel, Sagir Hassan, said his client has not completed her waiting period and as such would stay in her former husband’s house pending the completion as provided by the Shari’a.

“My client observed only two menstrual circle, as such have not completed her iddah”, he said

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a woman who is divorced by her husband has to wait to observe three menstrual circles known as Iddah before she can remarry.