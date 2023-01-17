Court orders three men to clean gutters for two weeks

An Upper Area Court in Gwagwalada, Abuja, has ordered three men, Aliyu Ibrahim, Yusuf Isiaka and Mustapha Babangida to clean gutters in Gwagwalada for two weeks from 8 a.m to 12 p.m for stealing cell phone.

Ibrahim, 18, Isiaka,19, and Babangida, 29 all residents of Dei-Dei, Abuja were charged with criminal conspiracy and theft.

Delivering judgement, Malam Abdulkarim Abdullahi, sentenced them to two weeks community service as first time offenders who have pleaded for leniency.

“They are first time offenders, young persons, and if sent to prison for phone snatching they might return as first class armed robbers.

“They have shown remorse and have pleaded for mercy, however the offence of phone snatching or pick pocket is a severe offence”, he said.

The judge said the penalty would serve as a deterrent to others who may have intentions of indulging in similar acts.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Tanko, told the court that the complainant, Edwin Obiekwe of Pegi village, Kuje Abuja, reported the matter at Kuje police station on Jan. 14.

Tanko said that the convicts conspired and stole the complainant’s Infinix S5 cell phone valued N50, 000 from his car when he parked to buy engine oil.

The prosecution counsel said that the phone was recovered from the convicts during police investigation.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 96 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The convicts pleaded guilty to the offence and begged the court for leniency.