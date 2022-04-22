Court orders remand of an accused for raping

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Lagos Friday ordered the remand of a 39-year-old man, Babatunde Fasogbon, for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman.

The defendant, who lives in Ikeja, the State’s capital, is standing trial on one-count charge of rape.

The Prosecution counsel, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 21, at Block 34, plot 24, Opebi Road Ikeja, Lagos State.

Ajayi alleged that on the fateful day, the defendant lured the 21-year-old girl into his home and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The defendant denied committing the offence.