Court orders remand of 30-year-old woman over fraud

A Grade I Area Court in Dei-Dei, Abuja has ordered the remand of a 30-year-old woman, Jumoke Cyril, in Suleja Correctional Centre for allegedly defrauding one Alade Nelson and 12 others of N478,000.

The defendant, of Machiyadna area of Zuba, was charged with criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Judge, Saminu Suleiman, gave the order after the defendant had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that Nelson and 12 others reported the matter on April 11 at Zuba Police Station.

He disclosed that on January 3, 2022, the defendant deceived the complainants into contributing N478,000 and promised to give them the money by December 2022.

Ogada alleged that the defendant converted the money into her personal use.

According to him, the offences contravene the provisions of Sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The judge adjourned the case till June 6 for hearing.