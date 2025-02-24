Court orders reinstatement of sacked Lagos Assembly Clerk

The National Industrial Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the reinstatement of the sacked Clerk of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Olalekan Onafeko.

The order of reinstatement followed an ex parte application to the court made by Onafeko through his counsel, Yusuf Nurudeen.

This was in a case he filed against the Lagos State Government, Lagos State Civil Service Commission, Lagos State House of Assembly Service Commission, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Attorney-General of Lagos State, and Ottun Babatunde.

Onafeko was the Clerk of the House until January 13, 2025 when Hon. Mudashiru Obasa was removed as Speaker, with the then Deputy Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, elected to replace him.

Also Read:

Babatunde was appointed to replace Onafeko in an acting capacity.

The claimant in the suit marked: NICN/LA/23/2025, sought for an interim injunction restraining the six defendants from parading any individual, including Babatunde, as the clerk pending the hearing of the motion on notice for Interlocutory injunction already filed in the suit.

Granting the application, Justice M. N. Esowe in an ex parte order directed that Babatunde should cease to parade himself as Clerk.

Esowe ordered that what was in place in terms of the person in the saddle of the Clerk’s office prior to the crisis rocking the House of Assembly should now prevail.

“That both parties shall maintain the peace and status quo ante bellum until the motion on notice is heard and determined,” Esowe ordered.

The judge slated the hearing of the motion on notice for March 3, 2024.

Post Views: 8