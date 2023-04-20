Court orders medical observation detention of Peter Obi’s ‘Obidient member’ who caused stir at Abuja Airport

A Magistrate Court in Abuja on Thursday ordered that a member of Peter Obi’s Obidient movement, Obiajulu Ujah who caused a stir at the Airport in Abuja be remanded for one month medical observation at the Kuje prison to enable medical experts determine the state of his mental status.

PRNigeria reports that Ujah recently exhibited “inappropriate behavior,” on an Abuja-Lagos bound Ibom Air flight when he threatened that Tinubu should not be sworn in on May 29. He was subsequently de-boarded and handed over to security agencies. He was later arraigned in court.

While at the prison, the court ordered that Ujah who was put on trial for a criminal charge marked CR/08/23 by the Commissioner of Police, be carefully examined by medical personnel and in writing, give the court, report of the state of the mind of the defendant.

Magistrate Abdulazeel Ismail Muhammed of the Federal Capital Territory FCT Magistrate Court issued the order in Zuba Magisterial District where Ujah is facing criminal trial.

In his ruling on the mental state of the defendant, Magistrate Muhammed said, “Having carefully considered, examined and scrutinized the Medical Report before me, dated 17th day of April, 2023 and signed by Dr. Olusegun Shoyombo, Consultant Psychiatrist, I am of the considered opinion that the defendant in the instant case, cannot defend himself.

“In the light of this, and having found that the defendant requires urgent medical attention. In the interest of justice, I hereby invoke the Provision of Section 278(3) & (4) ACJA, 2015 which provides thus; ‘Where the Court is not satisfied that the defendant is capable of making his defence, the Court shall adjourn the trial or proceedings and shall remand the person for a period not exceeding one month to be detained for observation in some suitable place.

“A defendant detained in accordance with subsection (3) of this section shall be kept under observation by a medical officer during the period of his remand and before the expiration of that period, the medical officer shall:

“Give to the court his opinion in writing as to the state of mind of that person; and

“Where he is unable within the period to form any definite opinion, he shall so certify to the court and ask for a further remand and such further remand may extend to a period of three months.

“It is my considered opinion in the instant case, that remanding the defendant for observation in a suitable place with requisite multidisciplinary medical care and medical personnel, will promote and guarantee the interest of justice and fundamental right of the defendant guaranteed under Chapter Four of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended in 2018.

“From all these, and the need to prevent the risk of jumping medical treatment and having found that, Kuje Correctional Facility has the required and requisite medical personnel. I hereby order that the defendant be remanded for medical observation for one month, at Kuje correctional facility”.

The Magistrate said that the medical personnel shall accord the defendant the requisite medical treatment, at the expense of Federal Government of Nigeria.

He also ordered that the medical officer shall provide to the court his opinion in writing as to the state of mind of the defendant, during the period of his remand and before the expiration of that period.