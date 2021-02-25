An Ejigbo Magistrates Court, Lagos, on Thursday ordered a 57-year-old man, Nasiru Isah, to show cause why the recognisance he entered as a surety should not be forfeited to the federal government.

Isah is standing trial on a count charge of aiding an accused to jump bail.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Kennedy Aibpokhan, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb. 24, at 2.00p.m. at Iyana Ipaja Police Station.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant stood as a surety for one Hassan Adinoyi, accused of obtaining the sum of N400, 000 by false pretences and for conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

He said that the defendant had promised to produce the suspect whenever he was needed at the station but failed to do so.

The prosecutor said the defendant would show cause why the recognisance he entered while standing as a surety should not be forfeited to the federal government.

He said the offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Procedure Law Cap C17, Law of Lagos, 2003.

The defendant pleaded innocent of the offence.

The Magistrate, E. O. Ogunkanmi, however, granted him N200, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

He ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

Ogunkanmi, adjourned the case until April 24 for mention.