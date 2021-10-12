Court orders Kontagora to stop parading self as Emir

Following a motion exparte before it, a Minna High Court has ordered the newly-appointed monarch of Kontagora, Alhaji Mohammed Barau Kontagora, to stop parading himself as the seventh Sarkin Sudan Kontagora.

The order was a reply to a motion exparte brought before the court by the 15 plaintiffs lawyer, W. Y. Mamman, on Tuesday.

Mamman prayed the court for an interim injunction restraining Kontagora from parading himself as the substantive Emir of Kontagora pending the determination of the motion on notice before it.

It should be recalled that Governor Abubakar Sani Bello had accepted the selection of and appointed Kontagora as the seventh Emir (Sarkin Sudan) of Kontagora Emirate few days ago.

According to the exparte motion, it challenged the selection purportedly held on September 19 and prayed court to order the defendants/respondents, their agents or any other person to claim or parade and installing himself as the new Emir of Kontagora.

Justice Mikail after listening to the motion expert, issued an order restraining Kontagora, his agents or any other persons whatsoever to parade him as the new Emir.

The High Court Judge also granted an interim injunction not to present the new Emir of Kontagora with a staff of office as the seventh Emir of Kontagora pending the determination of the motion exparte.

He therefore adjourned the case for further hearing to October 20.