An FCT High Court Kubwa, on Tuesday ordered Precious Ehijele, who pleaded guilty to cheating two men of 4,800 euro, to pay a N250,000 fine.

Delivering judgment, Justice Bello Kawu warned him to desist from committing crimes and be of good behaviour.

Earlier, the defence counsel, Egbadekwu Inalegwu, prayed the court to temper justice with mercy, saying Ehijele pleaded guilty without wasting the resources and time of the court.

Inalegwu said: “Ehijele remitted the money back to the owners and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has called him for rehabilitation.

“He is remorseful and has learnt his lesson.

“I pray to court to give him an option of fine so that he can go back to the society and be rehabilitated.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the prosecution counsel, Fatima Gwaram, submitted a nine-paragraph plea bargain agreement and urged the court to adopt same on December 15.

The EFCC charged Ehijele with cheating and creating a fake Facebook profile, pretending to be a male Caucasian, Richardson Giovannia, sometime in 2019.

The anti-graft agency alleged that the convict obtained 4,800 euros from Annike and Inga Simone, under the pretence that he needed money for medication and daughter’s school fees.

The offence, the EFCC said, contravened the provisions of Section 320 (b) of the Penal Code.