A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the interim forfeiture of N827 million recovered from a businessman, Matthew Edevbie, to the Federal Government.

This was as a result of an ex parte application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission before Justice Chukwujeku Aneke.

EFCC’s counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, told the judge that the sum, comprising N616,679,098.32 and N211,000,000.00 “is reasonably suspected to be part of proceeds of unlawful activities.”