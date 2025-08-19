Court orders interim forfeiture of N20m allegedly siphoned from NSC

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday, ordered the interim forfeiture of N20 million allegedly embezzled through contract fraud in National Steel Council (NSC).

Justice Emeka Nwite gave the order after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s lawyer, Ogechi Ujam, moved an ex-parte motion to the effect.

Justice Nwite also directed the EFCC to publish the interim forfeiture order in a national daily.

This, he said, was to enable interested person to show cause, within 14 days of the publication, why the funds should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

The judge then adjourned the matter until September 5 for the EFCC to report compliance with the orders made.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the EFCC had filed the ex-parte motion marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1528/2025 on July 29.

The commission, in the supporting affidavit, said it got a petition relating to the misappropriation of public funds and fraud against the executive secretary of NSC.

It added that the petition alleged that the executive secretary of NSC conspired with other officials of the Federal Government to hijack and misappropriate the council’s budgetary allocations.

“The petition further alleged that the Executive Secretary of the council unilaterally withdrew and used funds which were budgeted for the operation of the council without getting appropriate approval from the Board of the council.

“Preliminary investigation into a petition by the National Steel Council revealed that Le-Juene International Nigeria Limited received funds for the execution of a contract awarded to the company by the National Steel Courcil.

“The contract was not executed and the funds were not utilised for the purpose which it was meant for.

“From the preliminary investigation carried out, it was revealed that the company received funds from the Federal Government for the award of a contract which was never executed.

“There is need to ensure that the said funds in the account of the company is restituted to the Federal Government, considering the speed with which the funds in the accounts have been dissipated over time,” it averred.

