The Federal High Court, Abuja on Tuesday ordered the final forfeiture of former Governor of Zamfara, Abdulaziz Yari’s funds domiciled in Zenith and Polaris Banks.

The funds include $56,056.75 in Polaris Bank; N12.9 million, N11.2 million, $301,319.99 dollars; N217,388.04 and $311,872.15 dollars in different Zenith Bank accounts in the name of Yari and his companies.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, in a judgment, held that the former Governor had not shown good cause why the order sought by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission should not be granted.

The ICPC had instituted a suit praying the court for the former governor to show cause why the money under investigation should not be finally forfeited to the Federal Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that while Yari was the 1st respondent in the suit, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/916/2019, his two companies: Kayatawa Nigeria Limited and B. T. Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited, were 2nd and 3rd respondents respectively.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo had on August 16, 2019 granted the order for interim forfeiture of the assets in an exparte motion brought by the commission’s lawyer, Osuobeni Akponimisingha.

The ICPC had alleged that the funds were proceeds of unlawful activity.