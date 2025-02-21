Court orders final forfeiture of $4.7m, N830m linked to Emefiele

A federal high court in Lagos has ordered the final forfeiture of $4.7 million, N830 million, and multiple properties linked to a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

Justice Yellim Bogoro granted the final forfeiture application brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

This was in a judgement delivered on Friday.

The forfeited funds were held in various bank accounts managed by individuals and entities, including Omoile Anita Joy, Deep Blue Energy Service Limited, Exactquote Bureau De Change Ltd, Lipam Investment Services Limited, Tatler Services Limited, Rosajul Global Resources Ltd, and TIL Communication Nigeria Ltd.

The accounts were domiciled in First Bank, Titan Bank, and Zenith Bank.

The properties affected included a 94-unit, 11-floor building under construction in Ikoyi, Lagos; AM Plaza, an office complex in Lekki; Imore Industrial Park in Amuwo Odofin; a furniture plant in Ibeju-Lekki; two properties purchased from Chevron Nigeria in Lekki; and land at Lekki Foreshore Estate.

Other forfeited assets include an estate at 100 Cottonwood Coppel Texas Drive, Coppel, Texas, owned by Lipam Investment Services; land at 1 Bunmi Owulude Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos; and a property at 8 Bayo Kuku Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The judge held that the transactions tied to these assets were not legitimate business activities.

