Court orders FCDA, minister to issue C of O to claimant in disputed land

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja on Thursday ordered the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) and the FCT Minister to issue Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) to Al-Kafawi Venture Limited in a disputed land issue.

The order was made by Justice Sylvanus Oriji while delivering judgment in a suit, marked: FCT/HC/CV/963/2005, on Thursday in Abuja.

The suit was instituted by the claimants: Al-Kafawi Venture Limited and Keeline Investment Limited.

The defendants are, persons unknown, Associated properties and Trust plc, FCT minister, FCDA, Women rights advancement and protection Alternative, Larix Company Limited and Maizube Holdings Limited.

The land in dispute is plot 174 and 177 known as plot no: 1158, Cadastral Zone B05, Utako District.

The claimants have been in possession of the land until sometime in 2007 when the defendants through their agents and servants demolished ongoing construction on the land.

The court dismissed the counter-claims of the defendants.

Justice Oriji held that the claimants proved their case beyond reasonable doubt, while the defendants failed when the burden of proof was shifted to them.

He held: “In other words, judgment is entered for the claimants and the court hereby grants the following reliefs.

“A declaration that the first claimant is entitled to the grant of statutory right of occupancy and, therefore, entitled to the possession of plots numbers 174,177 and 1158, Cadastral zone B-O-5, Utako.

“A declaration that any reallotment or sale by the three and fourth defendants to the second, fifth and sixth defendants or any other person is void in law.

“A perpetual injunction, restraining the defendants either by themselves, agents, privies, or howsoever, described, from further trespassing, interfering, or doing anything whatsoever, including relocation or alienation.

“The court directs the third and fourth dependents to issue to the first claimant, the certificate of occupancy in respect of the plot, 174, 177, block number 1158, Cadastral zone B.0.5, Utako and the first claimant should pay the necessary required fee.”