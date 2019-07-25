A Federal High Court on Wednesday ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to produce the devices, phone and laptop used by Happiness Asuquo, who allegedly defrauded an American of $17,000.

Justice Nkeonye Maha gave the order following a guilty plea entered into by Asuquo.

Asuquo was arraigned by the EFCC for allegedly impersonating an American citizen, James Bud, on the internet to swindle one Jean Persall, another American, of $17,000.

Justice Maha also ordered the EFCC to produce details of the victim of the offence, who is an American, in order to know how restitution would be made.

The judge therefore adjourned the case until August 2.

Earlier, the EFCC Counsel, Richard Dauda, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 17.

Dauda alleged that the defendant, who posed as James Bud in June, impersonated an American citizen on the internet and obtained the sum of $17,000 from Persall.

The prosecution counsel told the court that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 22 (2) (b) (ii) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22 (2) (b) (iv) of the same Act.

The defendant, who pleaded guilty, sought for a plea bargain.

Speaking after the plea, Counsel to the defendant, Rose Mbata, told the News Agency of Nigeria that her client decided to enter a plea bargain in order not to waste the time of the court.

NAN reports that plea bargain is in line with the Provisions of Section 270 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015.