Court orders co-wives not to communicate for two years

The Sharia court sitting at Rigasa, Kaduna on Thursday gave a binding over order between co-wives, Bilkisu Yahya and Bilkisu Isma’il to keep the peace.

The judge, Malam Abubakar Salisu-Tureata, gave the ruling after their husband Abubakar Salisu consented that the court should intervene and judge the matter.

Salisu-Tierra said that the two wives would not visit each other nor interact with one another for two years, adding that anyone found defying court orders would be dealt with.

Earlier, Yahya , the complainant and also the second wife, filed a suit against her first mate for harassment and intimidation.

She prayed the court to compel the defendant to stop meddling in her affairs.

” My husband married her before me, but he later divorced her which may be the reason she is pained and resorted to insulting and calling me names whenever she sees me.

“I want this honourable court to intervene in the matter and compel her to stop harassing me”, she prayed.

On her part, the defendant denied the claim, saying they were untrue adding that she was still married to her husband.






