Court orders carpenter to pay ex-wife N70,000 debt

A Grade I Area Court in Kubwa on Monday ordered a carpenter, Usman Dahiru, to pay his former wife, Sa’adiya Ali, N70,000 in debt.

The judge, Malam Yahaya Sheshi delivering judgment, held that Dahiru admitted to owing Ali N70, 000 adding that the parties had adopted the part of “Sulhu” (compromise)

”Sulhu means compromise between parties to a claim, which may be settled for an alternative in order to avoid or minimise litigation,” he said.

Sheshi also ordered Dahiru to pay N5, 000 cost of suit to the plaintiff.

Earlier, Ali filed a monetary claim of N850, 000 against Dahiru for the court to compel him to pay.

She married Dahiru in 2013 and got divorced in 2020.

The plaintiff told the court that her former husband sold her set of chairs, wardrobe, bed and mattress at N500, 000 and converted the money to his use.

She added that he collected proceeds of sale of chin-chin she distributes to shop owners amounting to N350,000 without her consent.

Dahiru admitted to owing Ali, N10, 000 balance for her dowry and N20, 000 he collected from her daughter.

He admitted that he sold the mattresses and wardrobe in their home at N25, 000 because they were getting damaged and sold the seats and bed for N15, 000.