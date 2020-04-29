The Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the 2019 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his Campaign Director and former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, to pay N5 million damages to a Lagos trader, Amuda Adeleke, for the unauthorised use of her photograph on their campaign billboard.

Justice Ayokunle Faji, who made the monetary award in a judgment on Monday, said the N5 million would be jointly and severally paid by Abubakar, Saraki, PDP and the Vice Presidential candidate of the party for the election, Peter Obi.

In a suit, marked: FHC/L/CS/19, Adeleke had told the court that the defendants used her photograph on their campaign billboard without her consent.

The trader said this caused her embarrassment and she prayed the court to award N45 million against the defendants for infringing on her fundamental right to privacy as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution.

After entering judgment in her favour, Justice Faji awarded her N5 million.

In the suit, Adeleke explained that in December 2018, during the build-up to the 2019 general elections, agents of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, led by Saraki, came to Oyin Jolayemi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos to campaign for Abubakar and Obi.

She said Saraki and his team engaged people on the street, including herself.

Adeleke said she saw members of the campaign train taking photographs during the engagement with the crowd and she thought it was merely to preserve the memory of the event.

Adeleke said she was however shocked when she began to receive phone calls from those who knew her, calling her attention to her photograph on the PDP campaign billboards in Lagos, Abuja and elsewhere.

“All my friends who saw the campaign billboard said it portrayed me as a woman stricken with poverty who had lost all hope and was prepared to commit suicide,” she said.