Court orders arrest of ex-INEC Chair Prof Mahmood Yakubu for contempt

Justice Adefunmilola Demi-Ajayi of a Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, has ordered the arrest and imprisonment of Professor Mahmood Yakubu over failure to comply with the court’s judgement.

Recall that Professor Yakubu just stepped down as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) having completed his term in office.

However, the court, in its order delivered on Monday, September 29, 2025, before Yakubu’s stepping aside, stated that the commission’s boss failed to implement the court’s order to relist national officers of the Action Alliance on its website.

In a suit numbered FHC/OS/194/2024, the party sought an order from the court to compel INEC, Professor Yakubu, to re-enlist the names of the Rufai Omoaje-led National Executive of the party, which had been illegally removed from the Commission’s portal.

The certified copy of the order reads, “Upon the Motion on Notice dated the 14th of May 2025 brought pursuant to Order 35 rule (1-3) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019; Section 72 of the Sheriff and Civil Process Act; Order 9 rule 13 of the Judgement Enforcement Rules and under the inherent jurisdiction of this Honourable Court; the Plaintiffs/Judgement Creditors seek the following reliefs:

“AN ORDER of committal to the Correctional Centre (formerly Prison) of the 1st Defendant (INEC) and the 2nd Defendant (Prof. Mahmood Yakubu) (Contemnors) for disobeying the Judgement/Orders of the Federal High Court, Osogbo, Osun State in Suit No: FHC/OS/CS/194/2024 delivered on the 17th of February 2025.

“An Order compelling the 1 Defendant (INEC) and 2nd Defendant (Prof. Mahood Yakubu) 9 contemnors) to comply with the Judgement/Orders of the Federal High Court, Osogbo, Osun State, that ordered that the names of the Plaintiffs who are State Chairmen of Action Alliance, elected under Hon. Adekunle Rufai Omoaje-led Executive Committee that was unconstitutionally removed from INEC’s State Portal, to be restored and that the 1st and 2nd Defendant respect all Judgements in favour of the National Committee (NEC) of Hon. Adekunle Rufai Omoaje, among other orders.

“An Order for costs for the 1st and 2nd Defendants (Contemnors) acts of contempt resulting in financial and private injuries to the Plaintiffs.

“And for such order or further orders that this Honourable Court may deem fit to make in the circumstances”.

The court in judgement order, “That the Inspector General of Police shall cause the arrest and shall charge the Defendants/Judgement Debtors for contempt and committal proceedings within 7 days of this Ruling.

“Cost of N100, 000 is ordered against the Defendants/Judgement Debtors in Favour of the Plaintiffs/Judgement Creditors”.

The suit has as plaintiffs the Action Alliance, Professor Julius Adebowale, and Engr. Olowookere Alabi, Barr. Chinwuba Zulyke, Oladele Sunday, Simon Itokwe, and Araoye Oyewole, for themselves and on behalf of the other 30 state chairmen, while INEC and Professor Mahmood Yakubu are listed as defendants.

Profession Yakubu, however, stepped down as INEC Chairman on Tuesday as Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu takes over as acting chairman.