Court orders 3SC to pay N3m to sacked employee

The National Industrial Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State has ordered Shooting Stars Sports Club Limited to pay N3,013,845 to Akinloye Adedotun, its former staff, for wrongfully terminating his appointment.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Adedotun had through his counsel, Tolulope Olatunji, instituted the suit.

It was over alleged wrongful termination of his appointment.

Olatunji had contended that the salary of his client, who was in charge of training the feeder team of the club, was stopped without any notice, urging the court to declare the stoppage as illegal.

He also prayed the court to order the payment of his client’s salary from November 2015 to February 2021.

NAN reports that the case was, however, not defended by the defendant.

Delivering his judgment, Justice John Peters ordered the club to pay a total sum of N3,013,845, being the claimant’s salary from November 2015 to February 2021.

Peters declared the stoppage of the salary without prior notice as illegal and against the rule of natural justice and rules of engagement.

The judge also ordered the payment of 20 per cent interest per annum on the judgment sum, from the day of judgment to the day of liquidation of the amount.

Peters further awarded a cost of N250,000 in favour of the claimant as cost of instituting the action.