Court orders 15 strokes for driver who assaulted police officer in Kaduna

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna on Thursday ordered that a 36-year-old driver identified as Mustapha Aminu receive 15 strokes of the cane for assaulting a police officer on duty.

The convict, who resides in Ungwan Sanusi, Kaduna, was found guilty of hitting a police officer, Sergeant Adamu Maigari, on the head with a log of wood.

Aminu pleaded guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mr Ibrahim Emmanuel, who issued the order, said the punishment was intended to make the convict fully understand the gravity of his offence.

“This will also serve as a warning to others who may consider committing such crimes. I hereby order a court official to administer 15 strokes of the cane,” he ruled.

Emmanuel warned Aminu to desist from such acts and focus on his job to become a responsible member of society.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Inspector Chidi Leo, told the court that on January 29, at about 2 p.m., the driver assaulted and injured a police officer while he was performing his duty.

Leo explained that the driver had been driving recklessly, and when the officer stopped him, he struck the officer with a log of wood.

He added that the offence contravened Section 237 of the Kaduna State Penal Code, 2017. (NAN)

