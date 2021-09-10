Court okays TB Joshua’s wife as SCOAN trustee

Justice Tijjani Ringim of the Federal High Court, Lagos has affirmed Evelyn Joshua as a trustee of Synagogue Church Of All Nations in line with the church’s Constitution, which prescribes a minimum of three trustees for the church.

Evelyn is the wife of the Founder of the church, Temitope Balogun Joshua, who died suddenly earlier in the year.

The judge affirmed Evelyn Joshua as a trustee of the church, while ruling on an application brought before the court.

The application was filed by concerned and committed members of the church represented by Kola Kareem and Moji Oguntoyinbo against the Incorporated Trustees of SCOAN, Corporate Affairs Commission and Evelyn Onyisi Joshua in a Suit No: FHC/L/CP/1109/2021.

The petitioners were represented by Emeka Ekweozor, Chris Eme and E.G. Onyejekwulum.

Ossazu Owie represented first and second respondents, while O.N. Chukwu appeared for the CAC.

The respondents, through their Counsel, told the court they were not opposed to the petition made under Section 839(6)(B) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 (as Amended).