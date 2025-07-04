Court okays EFCC’s plea to freeze account of Germany-based Nigerian

The Federal High Court in Abuja has granted the application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to freeze the account of Cyriacus Njoku, a Nigerian based in Germany, over alleged criminal breach of trust.

Justice Ekerete Akpan granted the request after the lawyer of the EFCC, G. I. Ndeh, moved the ex-parte motion to the effect on Wednesday.

Ndeh said the motion, dated June 16, was filed on June 17.

“We have an affidavit of 17 paragraphs and two exhibits labelled as Exhibit EFCC-1 and Exhibit EFCC-2. We have also attached a written address,” he said, urging the court to grant the application.

Justice Akpan, in a short ruling, ordered that the account should be frozen for a 14-day period.

He ruled: “This application is granted in terms of prayers 1 and 2.

“The order shall remain in force only for 14 days commencing from today and the order shall elapse after 14 days.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the anti-graft agency, in the ex-parte motion, marked: FHC)ABJ/CS/1178/2025, sought two orders: An order to freeze the funds belonging to Njoku Nnamdi Cyriacus, pending the conclusion of investigation and/or possible prosecution; and an order directing the bank to place a ‘Post No Debit’ (PND) restriction on the said account forthwith, pending the conclusion of the investigation.

In an affidavit deposed to by a Legal Assistant with EFCC, Ufuoma Ezire, he averred that the commission received a petition via an email on January 28 from “Mary Njoku, a Japanese resident of Nigerian descent, alleging criminal breach of trust and financial fraud against the suspect, Njokwu Cyriacus, who resides in Germany.”

Ezire said the petitioner stated that she had been residing outside Nigeria since 2016 and had been sponsoring the education of the suspect for over two years, both in Nigeria and Germany.

That in 2023, she secured admission into an institution in Canada and based on her existing relationship of trust with the suspect, she requested him to assist her in facilitating the payment of her tuition fees from Nigeria, using his domiciliary account.

Acting on this arrangement, the petitioner transferred a total of $14,000 into the suspect’s dollar in two tranches on June 27, 2023 and June 30, 2023 with the understanding that he would remit the same to the Canadian institution on her behalf.

Subsequently, the petitioner was denied a Canadian visa, and the institution refunded the tuition fees of $13,353.90 into the said account of the suspect on May 27, 2024.

That the respondent (Cyriacus) despite multiple requests, has failed, refused, and neglected to refund the said sum of $13,353.90 to the petitioner and has since ceased all communication with her.

The EFCC official said based on the investigation conducted so far, it had been established that the said sum of $13,353.90 remains in Cyriacus’ account, with the last recorded credit interest bringing the total balance to $13,386.24 as at April 30.

That the statement of account issued by the bank, annexed to the affidavit, confirmed the lodgement of the two tranches of funds and the current credit balance in the said account.

According to Ezire, the commission reasonably suspects that the funds in the suspect’s account represent the proceeds of criminal breach of trust and are liable to be preserved pending the conclusion of investigation and possible prosecution.

He added: “The commission| seeks the order of this honourable court to freeze the said account to prevent the dissipation of the funds therein and secure the subject matter of investigation.

“It is in the interest of justice to grant this application in order to prevent further financial injury to the petitioner and to preserve the funds pending the outcome of investigation.”

