Court okays Adoke’s permission to travel to UAE

A Federal High Court, Abuja on Friday granted permission to former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, to travel for medical checkup in the United Arab Emirate.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a ruling, granted the prayer after the lawyer to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nnenna Oko, acknowledged that the agency had been served with a copy of the application and they were not objecting.

Earlier, Adoke’s counsel, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), moved the motion on notice dated and filed on October 4.

Agabi said the motion, marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/39/2017, was praying the court for an order directing the registry of the court to release his client’s international passport to enable him travel for medical treatment from October 11 to November 15.

He said due to the rigours of trial and the unpredictability of the human body, Adoke’s health had once again deteriorated and required closer examination from his physicians abroad who are conversant with his medical history.

The lawyer hinted in the motion that his client had earlier been scheduled for further medical treatment between August 11 and September 8, but could not travel due to unforeseen circumstances.

He added: “In particular, the 1st defendant/Applicant (Adoke) was scheduled to undergo diagnosis for the following:

“Back pain, gastric ulcer, glaucoma hyperlipidemia, hypertension, short sightedness, urinary tract infection, Vitamin D deficiency and dry eye syndrome, bilateral.”

Agabi reminded that since Adoke was arraigned, alongside the 2nd defendant, and granted bail, he had diligently attended his trial and not behaved in a manner suggestive of either disrespect to the court or an attempt at jumping bail.

Justice Ekwo, who granted the prayer, ordered Adoke’s counsel to give an undertaking that his client would return to the country to face his trial.

He also ordered the Deputy Chief Registrar, Litigation of the court to inform the Nigerian Immigration Service of the leave of court for Adoke to travel.

The judge, who directed that the travel documents be returned to the court registry not later than three days upon his return to the country, adjourned the matter until December 6 for continuation.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Adoke and Aliyu Abubakar are being tried by the EFCC on a 14-count charge of money laundering.