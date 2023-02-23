Court of Appeal affirms Umeh as LP senatorial candidate

The Court of Appeal sitting in Awka has affirmed Senator Victor Umeh as candidate of the Labour Party for Anambra Central Senatorial District of Anambra State.

It held that the suit, which supposedly disqualified him at the Federal High Court, Awka, was statute barred and lacked locus.

Justice Olubunmi Oyewole, who read the judgment via zoom, allowed the two appeals by the Labour Party and Umeh to stand.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Umeh was dragged to a Federal High Court by the Peoples Democratic Party and Uche Ekwunife, the senatorial candidate of the PDP, on the grounds that he did not resign from the All Progressives Grand Alliance before picking the ticket on LP.

The court, presided over by Justice Hyeladzira Nganjiwa, in a judgment on January 27, granted the prayer and disqualified Umeh.

The LP and Umeh through their counsel, Chief Alex Ejesieme (SAN) and Patrick Ikwetoh respectively, appealed the judgment for lack of locus by the respondents and prayed the court to set aside the judgement.

Reacting to the judgment, Chief Beluolisa Nwofor (SAN), counsel to Ekwunife, said he will appeal it.