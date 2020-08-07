A High Court sitting in Akwanga, Nasarawa State on Friday declared the purported indictment of former Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Aliyu Tijjani, over alleged N284.5 million fraud by the House of Assembly as illegal, null, void and of no effect.

The House had indicted the SSG over alleged N284.5 million school projects’ funds when he was a Commissioner of Education in the state.

Ahmed-Tijani challenged the decision of the House over its recommendation for sack to Governor Abdullahi Sule.

Delivering a ruling, Justice Mustapha Ramat nullified the decision of the House on the grounds that it failed to afford the SSG fair hearing in the matter.

The Judge therefore voided the House’s recommendation for the sack of the SSG.

Ramat held that the House of Assembly did not give the former SSG fair hearing to defend himself in the matter.

The court further voided the recommendation requesting the former SSG to refund N284.5 million allegedly unaccounted for as school projects’ funds when he was a Commissioner for Education in the state.

The judge held that the House by its recommendation without giving the former SSG fair hearing violated his fundamental human rights.

“The court recognizes the provision of the constitution that gives the governor the power to hire and fire, but the former SSG was not given fair hearing by the House Assembly,” Ramat said.

Governor Sule on June 8 sacked Ahmed-Tijani as his SSG.

Reacting to the judgment, Counsel to the plaintiff, Shikamma Kassam-Sheltu, appreciated the court and described the judiciary as the hope of an ordinary man.