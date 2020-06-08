Justice Patricia Ajoku of a Federal High Court, Ibadan, Oyo State on Monday ordered the Oyo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency to produce a defendant for sentencing.

Earlier, the judge warned the Commandant of the NDLEA, Josephine Obi, to produce Danjuma Maji, who is standing trial for being in possession of Cannabis Sativa.

Justice Ajoku said: “Tell your Commandant that I would have issued a bench warrant against her and I want this to be the last time she would be doing so.

“How can the court give an order and she will be there upturning the order.

“In any case, after going through the matter, the defendant is convicted as charged.

“The court hereby suspends sentencing until the NDLEA produces him in court.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Maji pleaded guilty to selling Cannabis.

The court had subsequently ordered that he be remanded in the NDLEA custody for presentation of facts and sentencing.

NAN reports that the defence counsel, Musbau Olapade, angrily withdrew his representation following the inability of the NDLEA to produce his client.

Olapade argued that it amounted to disrespecting the court for anyone under any disguise to release a suspect who was ordered to be remanded.