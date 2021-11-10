Court judgment in my favour yet to be obeyed, petitioner tells #EndSARS panel

A petitioner, Temitope Alake, told the #EndSARS Independent Investigative Panel that the judgment given in his favour by an Abuja federal high court is yet to be enforced.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) independent panel is investigating Human Rights Violations by the defunct SARS and other Units of the Police.

Alake alleged extortion, torture, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment meted on him before the panel against respondents CSP Anaku, defunct SARS Lagos, SUPOL Goodluck Adoni, Insp Kingsley, Sgt Solomon and Insp Julius, all of defunct SARS Lagos.

Others are DSP Chirman Friday Binfa (Rtd), OC defunct SARS Lagos, commissioner of police Lagos and Inspector General of Police.

The complainant is seeking for the enforcement of a judgment given by Justice A. I Chikere of Federal High Court, Abuja, in his favour.

The petitioner had informed the panel that his three truck tankers, including three tankers and a Mercedes Benz, were seized while he was being investigated over alleged financial impropriety.

Stating further, he told the panel how he was arrested by the officers of the defunct SARS, Lagos, and detained from Jan. 2, 2014, to June 6, 2014, even when he was granted bail by an Ebute Meta Magistrate court, Lagos.

He said Justice Chikere, In her judgment, ordered that the seized three DAF truck tankers and a Mercedes Benz car be released to him, in addition to a compensation of N5 million and N10 million for loss of earnings.

He told the panel that the judgment given in his favor has not been obeyed till date.

Garba Tetengi, SAN who stood in for the chairman of the panel, Justice Suleiman Galadima (Rtd), told the police counsel, Mr. James Idachaba, to align himself with the panel so as to arrive at justice for all the petitions before the panel.

Tetengi pointed out to the counsel that he has a duty to the cause of justice even though he is trying to defend his clients and that when he assists the panel in the cause of its duties; he has also helped the Nigerian Police.

He further admonished Idachaba to align himself with the panel so as to realize the purpose for which the panel was set up in the first place.

He, however, commended the counsel for previous cases settled and hope for the same in this matter.

Responding, Idachaba told the panel that he was willing to support the panel to come to a logical conclusion.

He informed the panel that the complainant’s lawyer went contrary to the decision of the panel which was for him to liaise with the police lawyer to ascertain the whereabouts of DSP Friday Binfa who the police said is now retired.

Idachaba, however, promised to assist the panel, stating that the case is all about the property which will be released to the complainant.