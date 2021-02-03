A Kaduna State High Court on Wednesday sentenced Francis Emmanuel, an internet fraudster, to one year imprisonment for defrauding a trader of N300,000

Delivering judgment, Justice M.T.M. Aliyu, also ordered the convict to pay restitution of N300,000 to the nominal complainant, Julius David.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Kaduna Zonal Office charged Emmanuel with fraud.

Justice Aliyu gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N100,000 after he pleaded guilty and begged for leniency.

Earlier the EFCC counsel, Onyeka Ekweozor, told the court that the convict allegedly convinced David through a social media account to invest in an online business plan with a promise of 100 per cent return on the investment within 24 hours.

Ekweozor said following the chat David transferred N200,000 and N100,000 in two different accounts owned by the convict.

The anti-graft counsel, said after the money was transferred, the convict blocked the complainant and all efforts made to recover the money failed.

The offence, he said, is punishable under the provisions of Section 309 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.

The defence counsel, K. J. Garba, appealed for mercy, saying the convict was a first time offender, who has promised not indulge in such acts again.