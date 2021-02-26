An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasunwan Nama, Jos, Plateau State on Friday sentenced two traders: Sani Saeed and Aliyu Ahmed, to 18 months in imprisonment each for theft of valuables worth N209,500.

Saeed, 18, and Ahmed, who is also18-year-old, were convicted for conspiracy, trespass, burglary and theft.

The Judge, Daniel Damulak, passed the sentence when the convicts pleaded guilty to the offences.

Damulak, however, gave them an option of fine for each of the offences.

He said for conspiracy, they were to pay N30,000 each or go for 12 months in prison each, while for trespass, burglary and theft, they were fined N70,000 each or go to jail for 18 months each.

The judge said the judgment was to serve as deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such criminal act.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Inspector Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that the case was reported on January 25 at the Divisional Police Station in Laranto, Jos by one Murtala Gambo.

The prosecutor said the convicts broke into the home of Gambo and made away with the valuables worth N209,500.

He said during police investigation, a cell phone, which was one of the valuables, was recovered from the convicts.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Section 59, 334 and 272 of the Penal Code, Plateau State law.