Court jails two over theft in Ondo

An Akure Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting at Oke-Eda near Akure, has sentenced one Yusuf Mohammed and Abdulahi Isiaka to two years imprisonment for stealing goods worth N435,000.

The convicts arraigned on charges of conspiracy, breaking-in and stealing, allegedly committed the offences on April 11, at different locations at Alaga Erigi, Isarun, in the Akure Magisterial District.

Delivering his judgment, the trial Magistrate, Tope Aladejana, convicted Mohammed and Isiaka based on their guilty plea.

Aladejana sid that the prosecution had during the trial proved its case beyond reasonable doubt that the convicts committed the offences.

The magistrate found the convicts guilty as charged, and sentenced them to two years imprisonment each without an option of fine

Earlier, the state counsel, Oluwasegun Akeredolu, told the court that the convicts conspired to commit felony to steal a TVS motorcycle, property of one Salami Mufutafa, valued at N85,000.

The counsel said that the convicts also stole a pumping machine, two palm kernel processing machine and 25 litres of palm oil property of Karumu Bamidele valued at N350,000

He added that Isiaka, the second defendant, also aided Mohammed to initially evade arrest, knowing that he had committed an offence.

The offences committed, Akeredolu said was contrary to and punishable under Sections 383, 390(9) and 10 of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

Akeredolu said that in view of the pleas of the duo, the court should convict them and sentence them accordingly.

The defence counsel, C.B. Obilo urged the court to temper justice with mercy.

He urged the court to give them a second chance because they did not waste the precious time of the court.