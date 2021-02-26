A Dutse Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja on Friday sentenced two men: Sani Adamu and Ibrahim Salisu, both aged 20, to three months imprisonment for stealing a mobile phone.

The Presiding Judge, Hassan Aliyu, found the defendants guilty of conspiracy and stealing.

Mohammed held that they failed to give the court any reasonable explanations why they committed the crimes.

He hoped that the sentence would serve as a deterrent to others.

Mohammed, however, gave them an option to pay N43,000 each as fine.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Tunde Arowolo, told the court that one Abubakar Maaruf reported the case at Bwari Police Station on February 18.

Arowolo said Adamu and Salisu snatched Maaruf’s Tecno Spark 4 worth N33,000, while trying to convince him to participate in a game.

The prosecutor submitted that during police investigation, both defendants confessed to committing the crimes, but could not give any satisfactory account of the phone.

He said the offences contravened Sections 79 and 287 of the Penal Code.