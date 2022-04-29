Court jails two Bankers for stealing N2.9m from dead customer

Justice Elias Abua of the Cross River State High Court sitting in Calabar, Cross River State has convicted and sentenced two former bankers: Titus Chima Nwankwo and Utibe-Abasi Ifiok George, for stealing N2.9 million from the account of a deceased customer of a commercial bank.

The two Bankers were jailed on April 26, 2022 after pleading guilty to one-count separate charges brought against them.

The charges bordered on forgery, conspiracy, breach of trust and stealing.

They were arraigned by the Uyo Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

In view of their pleas, prosecution counsel, Joshua Abolarin, prayed the court to convict and sentence the defendants accordingly.

Justice Abua convicted and sentenced George to three months imprisonment with an option of fine of N100,000, while Nwankwo bagged three months imprisonment with an option of N50,000 fine.

The convicts’ journey to the Correctional Centre started on June 16, 2021 when a petitioner alleged that they conspired and forged the signature of one Godfried Francis Osso, a deceased customer of a bank, and fraudulently diverted the said sum for their personal uses.

They were investigated, arrested, prosecuted and convicted.