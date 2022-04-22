Court jails trader six months for receiving stolen phone

An Upper Area Court in Jos, the Plateau State’s capital Friday sentenced a 22-year-old trader, to six months imprisonment for receiving a stolen phone

The judge Irene Pati sentenced the convict, Paul Yilkom after he pleaded guilty to theft.

Pati, however gave Yilkom an option to pay a fine of N30,000.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported on January 25, at the ‘C’ Division police station by Suleiman Murtala, the complainant.

The prosecutor said that one Suleiman Umar, stole the phone which was worth N210, 000 and gave it to the convict.

Gokwat said that the offence is contravened the provisions of Section 302 of Plateau Penal Code Law.