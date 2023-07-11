Court jails three over cybercrime in Kwara

828 828

A Kwara High Court sitting in Ilorin Tuesday sentenced three persons to six months jail term over offences bordering on cybercrime.

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) secured the conviction.

The convicts included: Yusuf Olalekan Ibrahim of Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area of Lagos State, Abdulazeez Taofeek Ademola of Oyan, Osun State, and Nurudeen Abdulmajeed from Ile-odo compound of Kwara.

Delivering judgement, Justice Mahmoud Abdulgafar said that he agreed that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against the defendants to warrant their conviction.

The judge sentenced the three defendants to six months suspended imprisonment and ordered that all the phones used in perpetrating the crime and the amount realised be forfeited to the Federal Government.

The trio of Yusuf, Abdulazeez and Nurudeen had upon arraignment pleaded guilty to the separate charges preferred against them by the anti-graft agency.

In the course of trial, counsel to the EFCC, Mustapha Kaigama, prayed the court to take judicial notice of the admittance of guilt by the defendants and the uncontroverted evidence.