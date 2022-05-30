Court jails three fraudsters over cybercrime in Ilorin

A Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin has convicted three persons over offences bordering on cybercrime.

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) secured the conviction on Monday.

The convicts were: Pelumi Omoniyi from Ekiti State, Oluwadamilola Faloye from Akure, Ondo State, and Lukman Olanipekun from Oke-Iyin, Ekiti state.

The defendants pleaded guilty to their respective charges.

The presiding judge, Justice Muhammed Sani, in his judgment said that the available facts and proof of evidence presented had proved the cases beyond reasonable doubt.

The judge sentenced Omoniyi, Faloye and Olanipekun to one-year in prison, with an option of N200, 000 fine each.

Sani ordered that all the sum of money and gadgets recovered from the proceeds of the convicts’ unlawful activities be forfeited to the Federal Government.

The prosecutors, Messrs Innocent Mbachie and Andrew Akoja, had prayed the court to consider the extra-judicial statements of the defendants and convict them as charged.