Court jails three brothers for Internet fraud, to forfeit SUV, N3.5m

Three siblings: Emmanuel Udofa, ThankGod Udofa and Jonathan Udofa, were on Thursday convicted and sentenced to prison by Justice Efe Ikponmwonba of the Edo State High Court sitting in Benin City, Edo State.

The trio were arraigned by the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

They were arraigned on a one count charge of false representation.

The Udofas had sometime in January 2021 with intent to defraud falsely represented one James Changhan, a Chinese, contrary to section 484 of the Criminal Code Cap 48 Laws of Bendel State of Nigeria (as applicable in Edo State) 1976.

The charge against Emmanuel reads: “Emmanuel Udofa (Alias James Changhan.) sometime in January, 2019 at Benin City, Edo State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did falsely represented yourself to be James Changhan (a Chinese man) and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 484 of the Criminal Code Cap 48 Laws of Bendel State of Nigeria (as applicable in Edo State) 1976.”

The defendants pleaded guilty to the charge when it was read to them.

In view of their pleas, the prosecution counsel, Ibrahim Mohammed, who stood in for Francis Jirbo and I. K. Agwai, urged the court to convict and sentence the defendants accordingly.

Justice Ikponmwonba convicted and sentenced Emmanuel and Thank God to three years imprisonment with an option of N200,000 fine, while Jonathan bagged three years imprisonment with option of N100,000 fine.

The Judge also ruled that a Lexus ES330 2004 car, the sum of N3,545,704.24, iPhone 12 Pro max, iPhone X Pro max, iPhone 11 and one Samsung galaxy, being proceeds of crime recovered from the defendants be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.