A Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State on Wednesday sentenced a businessman, Ishaka Hamza to three months in prison for failing to produce his son to whom he stood in as surety.

Hamza, who resides at Down Quarters in Kaduna, pleaded guilty to the offence.

The Judge, Nuhu Falalu, however gave him an option of N5,000 fine.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Ibrahim Shu’aibu told the court that the convict could not produce his son, Muhammad Auwal, at the Railway Police Station, Kaduna when the police demanded for him.

Shu’aibu told the court that Hamza stood in as a surety for Auwal about 3pm on March 22 at the police station in a case of alleged cheating.

Shu’aibu said the offence contravened Section 330 of the Sharia Penal Code, 2002, Law of Kaduna State.

The convict told the court that his son escaped from home after he had secured his bail and prayed the court to temper justice with mercy.