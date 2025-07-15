Court jails six for electoral offences, firearms possession in Osun

An Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo, the state capital, has sentenced six people arrested during the 2023 general election in the state to two-year jail terms for offences bordering on conspiracy and unlawful possession of firearms.

The defendants, dragged before the court by the Federal Government represented by its counsel, Fatima Adesina, were arraigned on 3 counts of conspiracy to be in possession of firearms, unlawful possession of firearms, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

The offences committed were said to be contrary to and punishable under Sections 121 & 126 (1)(F); 126 (1) (f) and 125 (1) (i), respectively of the Electoral Act, 2022.

Justice M. Awe, in his judgement, Certified True Copy (CTC) dated July 11, 2025, obtained in Osogbo on Tuesday, found Yinusa Rahmon, Moshood Hamzat, Awotunde Gbenga, Adebayo Mutiu, Femi Taiwo and Najeem Omotuntun guilty of offences bordering on conspiracy and possession of firearms.

They were, however, discharged on count three, for engaging in conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

Going over the history of the case, Justice Awe said the six defendants, under cross-examination, admitted that they were arrested in the premises of a hotel on March 18, 2023, while the House of Assembly election was going on in Ila Orangun, Osun State, by men of the Department of State Service (DSS).

Also Read:

The Judge also held that the prosecution witnesses during the trial told the court that the defendants were arrested in possession of firearms that included: 2 locally made barrel guns, 2 cutlasses, one battle axe, one Fulani sword, and six cartridges on the day of the House of Assembly election in Ila Orangun.

Justice Awe, however, held that the prosecution could not prove that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace in any public place.

“In the circumstances, the prosecution has failed to prove the offence alleged in count 3 of the charge.

“Each of the defendants is accordingly discharged and acquitted on same,” the Judge said.

He continued, “In the circumstance, each of the defendants, having been found guilty and convicted on counts l & 2 of the charge, are accordingly sentenced as follows: On Count l of the charge, 1st defendant is sentenced to l year imprisonment with hard labour or

to a fine ofN100, 000:00 in lieu.

“The 2nd defendant is sentenced to one-year imprisonment (IHL) or N100,000:00 fine in lieu: The 3rd Defendant to 1-year imprisonment (IHL) or N100,000:00 fine in lieu: 4th defendant is sentenced to l year imprisonment (IHL)or N100,000:00 fine in lieu: 5th defendant is sentenced to l year imprisonment (IHL) or a fine of N100,000:00 in lieu: 6th defendant is sentenced l year imprisonment (IHL)or a fine of N100, 000:00 in lieu:

“On Count 2 of the charge, each of the defendants is sentenced as follows: The 1st defendant is sentenced to 2 years imprisonment (IHL) or a fine N200,000:00 in lieu: The 2nd defendant is sentenced to 2 years imprisonment (IHL) or N200,000 fine in lieu: The 3rd defendant is sentenced to 2 years imprisonment (IHL)or a fine of N200,000:00 in lieu: The 4th defendant is sentenced to 2 years imprisonment (IHL) or to a fine of N200,000:00 in lieu: The 5th defendant is sentenced to 2 years imprisonment (IHL)or to a fine of N200,000:00 in lieu:

“The 6th defendant is sentenced to 2 years imprisonment (IHL) or to a fine of N200,000:00 in lieu: The terms of imprisonment are concurrent, while the fine is cumulative.”

Post Views: 19