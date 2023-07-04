Court jails security guard for stealing generator 

828 828

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, Tuesday, sentenced a security guard, Taiwo Oru, to six years imprisonment for stealing his employer’s 15KVA generator and other valuables.

The convict, a Beninois, of no fixed address, was arraigned on two counts of conspiracy and stealing, but pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, T. B. Oyekanmi, however, found the defendant guilty of the charges and ordered his incarceration at the Agodi Correctional Facility.

Oyekanmi found the convict guilty on both counts and sentenced him to two years and four years in jail respectively, but directed that the terms should run concurrently.

She also ordered that the convict should pay N8, 500, 000 as restitution to his employer for the stolen properties.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Tellang Elisha, told the court that Oru and others still at large allegedly conspired together to commit the offences.

“On May 15, at about 1.00 p.m., at Mokola Area, Ibadan, the convict and his accomplices stole a 15KVA generator, armoured cables, manhole cover, 2000 litres water tank, and security gate, and aluminium frame.

“The stolen items, estimated to be worth N8, 500, 000, was property of an oil and gas company (RAVA Oil & Gas Company Nigeria Ltd), represented by one Aliu Odike” he said.

Elisha said that the offences contravened Sections 390 (9) and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.