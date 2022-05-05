Court jails sales-girl for misappropriating N1 million

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday sentenced a 25-year-old sales-girl, Sandra David to 10 months in prison for the misappropriation N1million.

The convict, who resides at Ungwan Rimi area of Kaduna State, was tried for breach of trust and misappropriation.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, sentenced the convict after she pleaded guilty to the charges.

Emmanuel, however, gave her an option of N20,000 fine and ordered her to restitute the sum of N1 million to the complainant, Adebayo Temitope.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Inspector Chidi Leo, told the court that defendant committed the offence on March 31 in Kaduna.

Leo said that the complainant employed the defendant as a sales girl at her cosmetic/boutique shop located in Ungwan Rimi area of Kaduna.

Leo said on March 31, the defendant sold some ladies wears and bags worth N1 million and converted the money into her personal use.

The prosecutor said when the complainant asked about the money, the defendant could not give satisfactory account of it.

He said that efforts by the complainant to get the money from the defendant proved abortive.

Leo said that the offence contravened Sections 257 and 342 of the Kaduna State Penal Code, 2017.