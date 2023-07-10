Court jails man two years for stealing wine

828 828

A Grade 1 Area Court sitting in Kabusa, Abuja, has sentenced a 38-year-old driver, Duke Abba, to 22 months imprisonment for stealing two bottles of wine worth N128,000.

Frank Atsu, 37, an accomplice to Abba was also sentenced to two years imprisonment.

The Judge, Abubakar Sadiq, in his judgement Monday, sentenced the duo after they pleaded guilty to all the charges and begged the court for leniency.

He, however, gave them an option of N60,000 fine each and warned them to desist from committing crime.

“You are hereby sentenced to four months imprisonment for the offence of criminal conspiracy or pay a fine of N10, 000 each.

“You are sentenced to six months imprisonment for the offence of criminal trespass and theft or pay a fine of N20, 000 each.

“You are also sentenced to eight months imprisonment for assault or pay a fine of N20, 000 each.

“You are sentenced to four months imprisonment for offence of criminal force without provocation or pay a fine of N 10, 000 each.All these shall run concurrently,” he said.

Earlier, the prosecutor, O. S. Osho, told the court that a complainant, Kadir Adedapo of Prime pharmacy and supermarket, Abuja, reported the matter at the Asokoro Police Station on June 15.

Osho told the court that Abba of New Nyanya, Nasarawa State and Atsu of Karu, FCT, entered the supermarket and stole one Moet wine valued N54, 000 and one Moet Brut wine valued N74, 000.

He said the offences contravened sections 97, 348, 288 and 265 of the Penal Code.