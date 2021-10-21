Court jails man two years for peddling cocaine

A Federal High Court in Lagos, on Thursday, sentenced a 24-year-old man, Sodiq Adeosun, to a term of two years in the correctional centre for peddling 179.4g of cocaine.

The convict, who was prosecuted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on one count of drug trafficking, and arraigned on Sept. 27, had pleaded guilty to the charge.

The trial judge, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, had then adjourned the case to Oct. 21, for a review of facts.

When the case was called on Thursday, the prosecutor, Jeremiah Aerna, tendered evidences before the court through an NDLEA exhibit keeper, Mr Lucky Ogalifu.

Some of the documents included, statement of the defendant, drug analysis form, remnant of the narcotics, among others.

The court admitted the exhibits as evidences..

Aerna then urged the court to convict and sentence the defendant based on his plea, as well as evidences adduced by the prosecution.

According to the charge, the defendant was alleged to have committed the offences on Jan. 30.

The prosecutor said that the convict was arrested on a tip off at a Hotel in Lekki, Lagos, and the drugs found in his possession.

According to the NDLEA official, cocaine is a narcotic drug just like cannabis and heroin.

He said that trafficking in cocaine contravened the provisions of Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, CAP N30 Laws of the Federation, 2004.

Delivering his judgment, Justice Aneke found the defendant guilty of the offence and convicted him accordingly.

The court, thereafter, sentenced Adeosun to a term of two years imprisonment, beginning from the date of his arrest.