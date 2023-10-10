Court jails man six months for stealing phone

An Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, on Tuesday sentenced a 23-year old man, Quadri Babalola, to six months imprisonment for stealing an Infinix phone valued at N57,000.
The accused, whose house address was not provided, was charged with stealing an Infinix phone valued at N57,000, belonging to one Benjamin Odeyemi.
The Prosecutor, Inspector E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the accused committed the offence on February 28 at about 2.30 p.m. at No. 52, Plaza Junction, Sango-Ota.
Adaraloye said the offence contravened Section 390 of the Criminal Code, Law of Ogun, 2006.
The Magistrate, O.O.Okiki, sentenced the convict to six months imprisonment without option of fine, after he pleaded guilty to the charge.