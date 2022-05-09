Court jails man seven years over human trafficking

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has sentenced a man, Muhammed Idris, to seven years imprisonment over human trafficking.

Justice Jane Inyang pronounced the sentence after Idris, 48, pleaded guilty to the charge read against him.

The court did not give Idris an option of fine.

The prosecutor, Nuruddeen Hussain, had earlier told the court that the convict of Bachirawa Quarters in Dala area of Kano procured the illegal entry of a young girl to Kano.

“Idris brought Miss Mary David, 16, of Ise Orun Local Government Area of Ekiti to Kano illegally on Jan. 24, to secure a trip for her to Libya,’’ he said.

He added that the offence contravened the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015 and was punishable.